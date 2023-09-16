 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Former Bayern Munich coach Louis van Gaal wants Germany gig, but the DFB might not want him to

Time for the DFB to swallow their pride?

Holland v Argentina -World Cup Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

The German national football team is currently on the lookout for a permanent coach. Stand-in Rudi Völler does not want to continue in this role for long, therefore necessitating the need for a coach. Former Bayern Munich and Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal wants to take up the job but faces a stumbling block: the DFB’s reluctance to sign a foreign coach.

Louis van Gaal is interested and would be ready to take over as Germany head coach but feels that the DFB don’t want a foreign coach. No contact has been made so far. Van Gaal was very happy that his former players Philipp Lahm and Bastian Schweinsteiger recommended him for the job.

– Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk on the Bayern-Insider podcast as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Van Gaal has the endorsement of two ex-pros that he coached: Philipp Lahm and Bastian Schweinsteiger. The DFB biting the bullet seems unlikely at this stage, but they might have to given that the 2024 Euros are right around the corner.

