Former Bayern Munich coach Louis van Gaal wants Germany gig, but the DFB might not want him to

The German national football team is currently on the lookout for a permanent coach. Stand-in Rudi Völler does not want to continue in this role for long, therefore necessitating the need for a coach. Former Bayern Munich and Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal wants to take up the job but faces a stumbling block: the DFB’s reluctance to sign a foreign coach.

Louis van Gaal is interested and would be ready to take over as Germany head coach but feels that the DFB don’t want a foreign coach. No contact has been made so far. Van Gaal was very happy that his former players Philipp Lahm and Bastian Schweinsteiger recommended him for the job. – Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk on the Bayern-Insider podcast as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Van Gaal has the endorsement of two ex-pros that he coached: Philipp Lahm and Bastian Schweinsteiger. The DFB biting the bullet seems unlikely at this stage, but they might have to given that the 2024 Euros are right around the corner.