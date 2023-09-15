Bayern Munich cannot recall Josip Stanišić from Bayer Leverkusen loan

Bayern Munich’s decision to loan Josip Stanišić to Bayer Leverkusen was not well received because Benjamin Pavard had left for Inter Milan, meaning that currently Noussair Mazraoui and Konrad Laimer (contingency plan) are the only right-backs on the team. To those who wanted to see Stan the Man™ back in Munich, you are going to have to wait until next season because the Rekordmeister do not have a recall clause. Leverkusen might also be reluctant to agree to add one:

Bayern have no recall clause for Josip Stanišić in January. Leverkusen would have to agree for that to happen, which is very unlikely. – Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Bayern are stretched thin at right-back (unless Bouna Sarr has to be called up) and could have used the depth that Stani offers. The 23-year-old Croatian will face his parent club on Friday when 1st plays 2nd in a Bundesliga top-of-the-table showdown.