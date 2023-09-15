Will Bayern Munich benefit from João Palhinha not having a release clause in new Fulham contract?

Bayern Munich nearly signed João Palhinha from Premier League club Fulham FC on deadline day of the transfer window, only for the deal to fall through because Fulham could not find a replacement in time. Palhinha was already in Munich, having completed his medical, with the media ready for the official announcement.

News has since broke that the 28-year-old Portuguese midfielder extended his contract, but the Bavarians need to be aware that there is no release clause in said contract:

There is no release clause in Joao Palhinha’s new contract. [@SkySportsNews] pic.twitter.com/HpForjSBf5 — Bayern & Football (@MunichFanpage) September 14, 2023

This means that Fulham could ask for any amount they wish because otherwise, a release clause would have meant that any matching offer would trigger the clause and free the player to move to another club. Bayern offered around €65 million last time, bettering West Ham United’s offer by €20 million, but there is still hope to see Palhinha in Bavarian red in January at the earliest.