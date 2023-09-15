Next man up? Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso could be on Bayern Munich’s coaching radar

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich is already lining up its list of potential successors to Thomas Tuchel.

No, the current manager at the Allianz Arena is not in any danger of getting sacked, but the club is looking into the future and has identified a coach who it thinks might be a great fit down the road — Bayer Leverkusen boss and former Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso:

As soon as Bayern would need a new coach at some point after Thomas Tuchel, Xabi Alonso is at the top of the club’s list. Bayern bosses are big fans of the Spaniard. (Karl-Heinz) Rummenigge rates Alonso very highly — Jan-Christian Dreesen is impressed by his personality and development. For example, the bosses sent Stanišić on loan to Leverkusen because they fully trust Alonso to help him develop into a top player. Xabi Alonso managing FC Bayern one day seems to be a matter of time.

If he keeps his current performance up on the touchline, Alonso will be on the radar of a lot of clubs. The match against Bayern Munich is a big test for the 41-year-old and his squad, however, as many clubs will be watching to see how well Alonso has his team prepared and what kind of adjustments he can make over the course of the match.

Looking for a preview of the Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen match + MORE Bayern and German national team discussion? Then why not check out our Weekend Warm-up Podcast? Listen to it below or on Spotify.