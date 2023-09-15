Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

Friday night Bundesliga games can be weird. Sometimes they pass by with little fanfare, the teams involved simply becoming a footnote in the matchday. Other times, they set the tone for the entire weekend.

Bayern Munich versus Bayer Leverkusen is shaping up to be the latter. With Thomas Tuchel and Xabi Alonso on the touch touchlines, this game could be an early sign of how the title race pans out this year. Both teams currently lead the Bundesliga with nine points — Bayern with the best defense and 3rd best attack, and Leverkusen with the best attack and 2nd best defense. The question is, will there be a gap after this game is over?

