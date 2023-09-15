Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen: Gamethread and Live Blog

Everyone more or less agrees that Bayern Munich is the best team in Germany. When you have a team with star players like Harry Kane, Thomas Müller, Alphonso Davies, Jamal Musiala, and the like — there really is no contest.

However, if you ask which team plays the best football in Germany right now, the answer would probably be Bayer Leverkusen. Xabi Alonso has transformed that team since he took over, shooting up the table and collecting wins like they're candy. His Leverkusen side play some excellent football, which Julian Nagelsmann found out first hand right before his sacking — back in March, die Werkself registered a shock 2-1 win over a high-flying FCB, which eventually led to the shock departure of Nagelsmann and the chaos that followed.

Thomas Tuchel will be desperate to avoid the same fate. With many of his players only just returned from international break, he had very little time to prepare — but that won't be an excuse if his team fail to pick up all three points.

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 8:30 pm local time, 2:30 pm EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

