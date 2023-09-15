Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel reveals if Matthijs de Ligt playing at CDM vs. Gladbach was intentional or not

Remember when Bayern Munich finally won away to Borussia Mönchengladbach a few weeks ago? You would also remember Konrad Laimer deputizing at right-back and putting out a Man of the Match performance; that also meant that someone was out of position: Matthijs de Ligt playing at CDM. Coach Thomas Tuchel reveals if that was planned or not:

That wasn’t a test, we needed Matthijs there because Konny (Laimer) played right-back. We have to react with flexibility to what each game brings. Otherwise, he (De Ligt) will fight with Upa and Min-jae for his favorite position in central defense. We will need everyone and maybe sometimes in unusual positions in the future. – As captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Bayern’s team is loaded with players who can play multiple positions, such as Noussair Mazraoui (RB/CDM), Raphaël Guerreiro (LB/CDM), and Mathys Tel (ST/RW) to name a few. Who knows, maybe we can finally see Manuel Neuer in midfield soon.