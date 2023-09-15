 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel reveals if Matthijs de Ligt playing at CDM vs. Gladbach was intentional or not

Flexibility is what you’d want from your players

By R.I.P. London Teams
BundesligaBorussia Mönchengladbach v FC Bayern Munchen Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Remember when Bayern Munich finally won away to Borussia Mönchengladbach a few weeks ago? You would also remember Konrad Laimer deputizing at right-back and putting out a Man of the Match performance; that also meant that someone was out of position: Matthijs de Ligt playing at CDM. Coach Thomas Tuchel reveals if that was planned or not:

That wasn’t a test, we needed Matthijs there because Konny (Laimer) played right-back. We have to react with flexibility to what each game brings. Otherwise, he (De Ligt) will fight with Upa and Min-jae for his favorite position in central defense. We will need everyone and maybe sometimes in unusual positions in the future.

– As captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Bayern’s team is loaded with players who can play multiple positions, such as Noussair Mazraoui (RB/CDM), Raphaël Guerreiro (LB/CDM), and Mathys Tel (ST/RW) to name a few. Who knows, maybe we can finally see Manuel Neuer in midfield soon.

