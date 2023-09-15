Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane knew that they would get an English team in the Champions League

Bayern Munich have a tricky stretch of games ahead of them because they play Bundesliga leaders (by goal difference) and Champions League returnees Manchester United. Someone from the Bavarians knew that they would get an English team in the group stage: Bayern’s resident Englishman Harry Kane.

We haven’t started the Champions League yet, but the expectation is to win it. It’s a different pressure and I feel that will only help me get better on the biggest stage and perform at a higher level. I had a feeling we were going to get an English club. To go into the Champions League as one of the favorites is a lot different to going in there just hoping to get through the group. – Mail Sport as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Well, Bayern have had a knack for getting entities associated to English football (most notably referees) so maybe it’s time the “turn tables”.