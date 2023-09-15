Dayot Upamecano wants Bayern Munich to be keeping more clean sheets despite strong Bundesliga start

Bayern Munich has a perfect record in the Bundesliga thus far having won all three of their matches against Werder Bremen, FC Augsburg and Borussia Monchengladbach (finally). Dayot Upamecano has been at the heart of Thomas Tuchel’s defensive line alongside new signing Kim Min-jae as there’s been a preference to using that pair in the middle of defense. Matthijs de Ligt has been working his way back from a slight calf problem, but he recently got a 90-minute shift under his belt in the Netherlands 2-1 Euro 2024 qualifying win at the Republic of Ireland. He could very well work his way into Tuchel’s starting eleven plans.

Despite three wins out of three in the Bundesliga, Bayern is still behind Bayer Leverkusen in the table, as Die Werkself have one better in goal difference than the Rekordmeister. So far, Bayern has only kept one clean sheet, which came in the 4-0 win at Werder Bremen. This is something that Upamecano would like Bayern to improve upon.

“With three wins after the first three matchdays, we are right on track. The most important thing is that we don’t drop unnecessary points - we managed to do that so far. However in my opinion there’s still a small flaw. As a center-back, I hate it when we don’t keep a clean sheet,” the French defender recently explained in an interview with SportBuzzer (via @iMiaSanMia).

In the wins against Gladbach and FC Augsburg, Bayern conceded a goal to each opponent. Stretching back to last season, Bayern also only recorded a total of two clean sheets from their last seven matches of the season across all competitions. The only clean sheets came in Bundesliga wins over Hertha Berlin (2-0) and Schalke 04 (6-0), both of whom were relegated to the 2, Bundesliga by virtue of finishing 18th and 17th in the Bundesliga last season.

Goal difference can be massive come the end of the season too, as was the case last season. Bayern were largely aided by Borussia Dortmund’s mishaps over the course of the season and wound up winning the league title on goal difference while level on 71 points.