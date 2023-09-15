 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
PODCAST REMINDER! Our newest Flagship episode is live! It's all about Hansi Flick, Germany, and the future of the national team — remember to give it a listen!

Filed under:

Uli Hoeneß responds to questions about Xabi Alonso becoming the next Bayern Munich manager

Eyes on the next guy already? Not exactly...

By zippy86
/ new
Bayer 04 Leverkusen v SV Darmstadt 98 - Bundesliga Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

When Thomas Tuchel became available on the job market last fall, Julian Nagelsmann’s position as Bayern Munich manager became that much more precarious.

After all, it is the responsibility of the bosses to always have an eye on how to improve the team.

Now, Bayern alum and rising coaching star Xabi Alonso is guiding Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen to another surging run of form. And it has surely caught the attention of fans and journalists, if not the bosses themselves.

“We thought that, with Julian Nagelsmann, we’d have peace for five years,” said honorary president Uli Hoeneß in comments captured by Sport Bild, via @iMiaSanMia. “Now we have a very serious and good coach in Thomas Tuchel. We want to shape things together with him in the next years. We had a good cooperation from the start. That’s been showing in the past weeks.”

Hoeneß had been asked directly about the possibility of Xabi becoming the next Bayern manager, and diplomatically deflected.

However, performance is everything. And the more Xabi’s star rises, the more the question will linger.

For now, though, Tuchel is still the man in charge. Bayern — and Tuchel — have everything to play for, and everything to prove.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works