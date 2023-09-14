Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel wary of Xabi Alonso, Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is ready to get back to the grind, but starting off with first place Bayer Leverkusen in the first game — on a Friday no less — after the international break is a tough task.

“Leverkusen is a very strong team and has a very good coach. They are very homogeneous and play at a very good level. I’m really looking forward to the game. We are the only two teams that started with three wins. We will be ready to put our best performance and try to win the game,” said Tuchel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

When queried about the match-up against Bayer Leverkusen coach — and former Bayern Munich midfielder — Xabi Alonso, Tuchel spoke fondly of the Spaniard.

“He will continue on a very successful path. You could predict from his playing days that he might be a good coach. I learned a lot about football from watching him as a player. He was a leading figure everywhere. He had a natural aura and excellent anticipation. I’m looking forward to meeting him,” Tuchel remarked.

With such a dangerous opponent, Tuchel clearly wants a healthy squad — he just might not have that against Die Werkself.

“Jo Kimmich is a doubt for tomorrow and we are still waiting for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. Jamal Musiala was not with the national team. He had slight pain in his back. He recently trained without pain. If things stay that way, he’ll be in the squad tomorrow,” said Tuchel.

