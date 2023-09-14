Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel focusing on Bayer Leverkusen before Manchester United tilt

Bayern Munich have a tough schedule ahead of them as they play high-flying Bayer Leverkusen coached by Bayern, Real Madrid, and Liverpool alum Xabi Alonso. After that, they play Manchester United in their Champions League opener. Two teams that aren’t pushovers on tap for Thomas Tuchel, what does he think?

Every opponent has a different style. Now we have to settle back into our own rhythm. Leverkusen have started very well, and they play with five at the back. Manchester United play quite differently, they have a different approach under Erik ten Hag with a back four. I’m not preparing for Bochum or United yet, though. My coaching staff have already done a lot of preparation but the full focus for now is on Leverkusen. – As captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

As you can see, Tuchel is going to avoid doing a Pep Guardiola and focus on the opponent they play first. This is the first time that United are back in the UCL since the 2018/19 season, and they are not exactly doing great right now. Tuchel must get the team up and running for these two crunch games.

