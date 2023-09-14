Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 3, Episode 10 — A preview of Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen; Some final thoughts on Hansi Flick, Germany; A review of All or Nothing — The German national team in Qatar; and MORE!

After an extremely crazy week with the German national team and also Bayern Munich getting back to action in a Friday match vs. Bayer Leverkusen, get ready for a Weekend Warm-up/Preview Show combo — it’s a two-for-one deal!

On this episode, we will discuss the following hot topics:

A preview of Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen — an absolutely key match for the Bavarians in the Bundesliga — Jamal Musiala and Raphaël Guerreiro should be available, but what about Joshua Kimmich?

The unsettled situations of Matthijs de Ligt and Leon Goretzka at Bayern Munich — and what it might mean for their futures with the club.

A look at Hansi Flick’s tenure as coach of Germany and where it all went wrong, plus is Julian Nagelsmann the next man up?

A review of All or Nothing — The German national team in Qatar and why that probably foretold Flick getting sacked.

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.