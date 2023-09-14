Breaking: DFB, Rudi Völler make contact with agent for former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann

According to a report from Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), DFB sporting director Rudi Völler has made contact with the agent for former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann, Volker Struth.

Nagelsmann’s name as been bandied about as the top candidate to succeed the recently ousted Hansi Flick (also a former Bayern Munich coach) as the manager of the German national team.

With negotiations expected to begin shortly, it will be very clear on just how serious Nagelsmann might be about taking a job that might not be all that appealing to some other coaches these days:

DFB sporting director Rudi Völler has contacted Volker Struth, agent of Julian Nagelsmann. Negotiations over the financial aspects of a potential deal are now getting started.

Nagelsmann has been out of work since being sacked by Bayern Munich last March, but is still under contract to the Bavarians, who are expected to be flexible with any compensation for the 36-year-old despite some previous reports.

Stay tuned...