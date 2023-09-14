Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané: “I feel the trust of the coach and club” amid bright run of form

Leroy Sané has been absolutely on fire to start the season, netting three goals in three Bundesliga games for Bayern Munich (we can all agree to say the DFL-Supercup never happened, right?) and two goals in two international friendlies for the German national team. To add on to this prolific form, the former Schalke star’s general play has been sharp and he looks in a good mood.

Sané agrees that this is the case. Speaking to kicker, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, Leroy Sané made no secret of how well things are going. “I feel really, really good. I already felt very good in preseason. I feel the full trust of coach [Thomas Tuchel] and the club, the communication is very good, the current system suits me well. I’m enjoying the daily work. I hope things will continue this way, also with the national team.”

It is a welcome thing to hear, considering the difficult time the former Manchester City winger has endured consistently hitting top form. Bayern fans have celebrated Sané’s skills many times before, only for Sané to suffer a bout of inconsistency and go through a long stretch of desperately disappointing performances. These struggles have left many divided on if Sané should remain at Bayern, especially as many of his struggles have coincided with the business end of the season and crucial Champions League ties.

The trick for Sané now is to maintain this superb form, which the supremely talented player is certainly capable of doing, but has failed to do so far in Munich. Once he has managed that, the world will be at his feet.