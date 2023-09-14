Julian Nagelsmann, Louis van Gaal headline Hansi Flick successor candidates for Germany

Rudi Völler was the man in the proverbial hot seat alongside Sandro Wagner and Hannes Wolf for Germany’s shock, 2-1 friendly win over France in Dortmund on Tuesday evening. The results came just a day after former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick was sacked by the DFB after having only won 4 of the last 17 matches across all competitions for Die Mannschaft.

As of now, Völler has already confirmed that he does not want to continue on as the German national team manager and he also said the DFB plans on having an official successor to Flick by the time the next international break rolls around next month.

Per information from Sky Sort journalist Florian Plettenberg, former Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann is still the top candidate to replace Flick, though no concrete negotiations have taken place yet. Initially, there were concerns that Bayern wouldn’t be willing to let their former manager go to the DFB for a discounted rate since he is still technically under contract with them, but that’s now not the case. They won’t be asking for the full amount from the DFB to release him from his Bayern contract.

For Bayern and Dutch national team manager Louis van Gaal is also a name still in the mix for Germany and he didn’t close to door off when he was asked about the potential opportunity. He said he no longer has a desire to take a managerial role at a club, but a “young, promising” country could possibly tempt him. Whether or not that would be Germany remains to be seen, but he is option right now.

Lastly, Völler also wants both Wolf and Wagner to stay on as assistants for the national team, regardless of who is picked to be Flick’s successor. There are options on the table for the DFB, but a decision is not expected right away, as there’s just about a month until the next international break when Germany will take on the United States and Mexico in North America.