Bayern Munich Alumni: Philipp Lahm feels Louis van Gaal could be Germany’s next manager

Interim German national team manager Rudi Völler has insisted that he is not interested in taking the job long-term, and thus, has affirmed that the DFB will aim to have appointed a Hansi Flick replacement by the time the next international break rolls around. Next month, Germany is slated to travel to North America to have friendlies against the likes of the United States and Mexico. By that time, Die Mannschaft will have a new manager.

Former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann currently seems to be the frontrunner to land the job as the Rekordmeister now seem more willing to let him assume the role without forcing the DFB to pay Bayern the full amount of what they would owe. Initially, that was a point of concern with Nagelsmann being offered the Germany job, but Bayern is now more open to letting him become the Germany manager for a discounted rate.

Nothing is concrete yet, though, and former Bayern defender and captain Philipp Lahm has recently given his backing for Louis van Gaal. The former Bayern and Dutch national team manager has been one of several names mentioned in the conversation of who will be Flick’s successor and he didn’t close the door entirely when he was asked about despite having over 20 radiation surgeries within the past several months to fight his prostate cancer.

“As a coach, Louis van Gaal stands for discipline, order and structure in the way his teams play. He always conveys this through a very clear speech. At FC Bayern he was the right man who shaped the club at the right time with his philosophy. He has a strong personality with a lot of experience, which he has gained in top international football as a club and national team coach,” Lahm explained to Bild (via @iMiaSanMia).

During his time as Bayern manager, Van Gaal won the Bundesliga once, DFB-Pokal once, the DFL-Supercup once, and led them to a Champions League finals appearance in 2010, which they lost to Inter Milan. He was eventually replaced by Jupp Heynckes, but Lahm will have been plenty familiar with his coaching still from their time working together. In addition to his Bayern tenure, Lahm is well aware of the stature that van Gaal has on the international stage with his tenures as Dutch national team manager. He led them to a third place finish in Brazil in 2014 and the quarter-finals last year in Qatar.