Felix Magath puts himself in contention for the German national team job

Germany are making moves after finally sacking former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick after a disastrous outing against Japan. The Rudi Völler-led team took Die Mannschaft to a surprising yet badly needed 2-1 win over 2022 World Cup finalists and fierce rivals France. As the search for a permanent manager continues, another former Bayern coach inserted himself into the fray: Felix Magath.

In my opinion, we now urgently need someone to put this completely unsettled team back together. And I think I’m able to lift up unsettled teams and give them confidence so that they can perform very well again. I’ve led some teams from the bottom to mid table or even back to the top of the Bundesliga - and I think that’s what the DFB needs at the moment. – NDR as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Magath has earned a reputation for being a tough-guy manager; the running joke is that anyone who comes last in training runs to the Brandenburg gate and back (he was manager of Hertha Berlin). The current team is still in disarray mentality-wise, so maybe Magath is what the team needs.

Other names being thrown in the ring are Julian Nagelsmann, Louis van Gaal (even more ex-Bayern coaches), and Jürgen Klopp of Liverpool FC.