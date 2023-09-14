Kingsley Coman made strong push to convince Benjamin Pavard to stay at Bayern Munich

According to a very interesting report from Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman made his best attempt to try and convince Benjamin Pavard to stay at the club rather than taking a transfer to Inter Milan.

Coman, who is considered to be one of leaders of the French contingent within Bayern Munich’s locker room, actually have Pavard a hard sales pitch, but the defender did not bite:

Kingsley Coman tried to talk Benjamin Pavard out of a move to Inter. Coman told Pavard this move is not a ‘once in a lifetime chance’ and that he should stay at Bayern this season and then decide his future in calm. Coman argued that Bayern is a bigger club than Inter in Europe. In the end, the attempts were unsuccessful.

Pavard was a popular player within the Bayern Munich locker room and a a versatile defender that each of his coaches at the club appreciated. However, Pavard really wanted a move to center-back and Bayern Munich’s acquisitions of Matthijs de Ligt and Kim Min-jae over the past two summers essentially sealed the deal on Pavard’s potential future in Bavaria.