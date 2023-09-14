Daily Schmankerl: Thomas Tuchel lost his place at Bayern Munich’s transfer table?; Bayern target out of favor at Chelsea?; Manchester United fans upset with Oktoberfest prices; Liverpool’s Jürgen Klopp not interested in Germany job; and MORE!

In the midst of everything going on with Bayern Munich and Germany, Thomas Tuchel’s voice in transfer matters will not be as loud per Bild.

Tuchel seemed to be at the forefront of all transfer discussions during the summer transfer window, but with the transfer committee now dissolved, the coach will return to, well, mostly coaching.

Tuchel will still be given the chance to offer his opinion on players, but will not be a key player in the decision-making process:

Bayern bosses have agreed that the transfer committee, that worked on transfers this summer, will be disbanded. (Uli) Hoeneß, (Herbert) Hainer and (Karl-Heinz) Rummenigge will resume their tasks within the supervisory board but will continue to give advice and supervise. Rummenigge’s international network, in particular, is very valuable. CEO (Jan-Christian) Dreesen and sporting director Christoph Freund will now work on future transfers as a duo. Marco Neppe resumes his tasks as technical director. The cooperation between (Christoph) Freund and (Marco) Neppe has not been defined yet Thomas Tuchel will lose a bit of power regarding transfers, as he no longer has a seat in the transfer committee to decide. The coach will now express his wishes and give his assessment of players, but ultimately the decision will not be his.

The report does not exactly paint Bayern Munich to be stable...or even have a plan at this stage for how all of those people will come together to form a functioning organization for the team’s transfer and personnel matters.

Surely, it cannot be dysfunctional as it might seem, but the plan will have to start to come together soon as planning for the winter transfer window in January must get started soon.

Chelsea FC defender Trevoh Chalobah was closely linked to Bayern Munich in August, but now is unable to break into the club’s regular lineup under Mauricio Pochettino:

Trevoh Chalobah failed to secure a move away from Chelsea this summer and now the defender faces being frozen out by Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge. That is according to the Evening Standard, who reports that Chalobah is now considered surplus to requirements at the London club once he returns from his current injury. The 24-year-old is sidelined with a hamstring injury and does not expect a prominent role on his return in late September. Bayern Munich were one club interested in the centre-back this summer as former Blues manager Thomas Tuchel, who gave Chalobah his debut in 2021 at Chelsea, was willing to sign the defender on loan without the need to travel to Germany for a medical on deadline day with time running out.

This could mean that Chalobah will be available at a lesser fee in January if the Bavarians are still interested, but the coming weeks should allow Bayern Munich to start building its plan for January.

Some Manchester United fans are not happy with the prices increase in place for flights and lodging ahead of the club’s Champions League fixture at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena:

The tie with Bayern is a particularly mouthwatering one and United open their European campaign with the trip to Munich. However, as reported by The Sun, United fans are facing a wallet-busting trip to Germany, with flights costing up to £1,000. The fixture takes place on September 20th and clashes with the famous Oktoberfest that takes place in the German capital. The festival naturally causes a hike in flight and accommodation prices with airlines taking advantage of the situation. United have sold out their near 4,000 ticket allocation but finding affordable travel and a place to lay their head is proving difficult. Some fans are getting creative with ways of travel and said to be getting to the game via Salzburg in Austria while others are heading to Switzerland to then change or other smaller cities in Germany. Despite the issues, United’s travelling support is expected to be as strong as ever with fans desperate to see their beloved team return to action in Europe’s elite club competition.

Yes, we may be a Bayern Munich podcast, but a debacle of this magnitude deserves some special consideration. Germany were just crushed 4-1 by Japan, and Hansi Flick is a dead man walking. There is no way he can continue after a result like this, but is it all his fault? This generation of German talent has failed to demonstrate anything resembling the quality, poise, and ruthlessness of previous national team setups. So who do you blame, the coach or the players?

In this episode, INNN and Cyler discuss the following:

Hansi Flick needs to go now — there is no way he can survive.

The mentality problem at Germany, and how they seem checked out.

How everything went wrong tactically for Hansi Flick versus Japan.

Why have all the experiments gone wrong? Where did Flick fall short?

How would a new coach — Julian Nagelsmann, Oliver Glasner, Thomas Tuchel, etc. — fix this team, if it can be fixed?

How much blame should go to the players versus the coach?

Where are the top quality players in this German NT setup? Where are the players who would cut it at Bayern Munich — especially in defense?

The Borussia Dortmund connection — Niklas Süle, Nico Schlotterbeck, Emre Can, Julian Brandt, etc. — and how it drags the team down.

Is İlkay Gündoğan the right man for Germany?

Comparing this team composition to the 2014 team and how it comes up short.

What’s wrong with the youth setup at Germany and should there be a complete overhaul?

Final word — who’s at fault, the players or the coach? And should Flick go?

Liverpool FC coach Jürgen Klopp will not be in the running for the German national team head coaching vacancy:

But speaking to Sportschau, Klopp’s agent, Marc Kosicke, played down talk that his client would take on this gig. “Jurgen has a long-term contract with Liverpool and is not available for the national coaching position,” he said. Klopp’s current Liverpool contract runs until the end of the 2025/26 season and admitted in the recent past his loyalty to the club would make leaving for the Germany job tough. Speaking to The Athletic in July, he said: “The job of national coach is and would be a great honour - there’s no question about that. The problem that stands in the way of the whole thing is my loyalty. I can’t just leave Liverpool now and say I’ll take over Germany for a short time. That doesn’t work and the request isn’t even there. “If I’m supposed to at some point, then I have to be available and I’m not currently. I have a responsibility towards the club. Basically, it’s an interesting job. But I don’t know yet whether I’ll do something completely different after I leave Liverpool. I want to keep my options open.”

