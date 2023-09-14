Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané understands pressure to produce, but would love more measured reactions from critics

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané understands that expectations on him are very high.

Even more, the Germany international understands how modern football is a “what have you done for me lately?”-world for attackers.

The 27-year-old is all good with operating in that kind of environment, but would love ess of an emotional swing when things are not going well for him or the team.

“I’m aware that I have to reward myself more in some situations, that I have to score more goals, but I always have the feeling that I’m often judged harshly in public,” said Sané (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I’m celebrated after a goal — and after two or three weaker halves, people discuss whether I’m still good enough for FC Bayern or the national team. Of course, it’s always possible to do more — but I often get evaluated too fast in both directions.

“Overall, I would have wished for a more balanced measure. In fact, I don’t really like being the center of attention. That’s why I don’t give many interviews. The focus for me is the training, games, work on the pitch. It’s also important to me to spend time with my family.”

Sané definitely has a point. The reactionary nature of social media has made it very difficult for players to decompress during a rough stretch. Moreover, it has exposed families of players to what can be a very brutal world online.

Consistency, however, would likely help Sané and his mates stave off some of the inevitable criticism that awaits. Surely, a more balanced set of performances would do well to quiet his critics and also help the team be more dangerous in the process.

Looking for more analysis? Then check out the newest episode of our newest Weekend Warm-up podcast! Chuck and INNN team up to react to the Champions League draw, the rumors about João Palhinha, the conclusion to the Ryan Gravenberch saga, Benjamin Pavard’s move to Inter Milan, and so much more! Listen below or on Spotify.