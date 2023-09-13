Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané would not mind seeing Julian Nagelsmann with German national team

As the German national team seeks to figure out who its next coach will be, Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané has an idea of who he would like to see take the reins — Julian Nagelsmann.

“Julian is a good coach. Let’s see if he wants it. It’d definitely be nice to see him and work with him again,” said Sané (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Nagelsmann has been one of the top names bandied about as a candidate to lead the Germans into the EURO 2024 competition, but the job itself might not be as desirable as the DFB thinks it is.

With a mixed roster still heavily dependent on its veterans, Germany will require a coach who can manage the big personalities, while also help cultivating an environment that will allow the team’s young players to flourish.

Joachim Löw and Hansi Flick both made an attempt that this over the past four years — and it did not work. Would Nagelsmann be able to find that winning balance?

