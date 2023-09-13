Joshua Kimmich in doubt for Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen tilt

According to a report from Abendzeitung journalist Maximilian Koch, the knock that Bayern Munich star midfielder Joshua Kimmich picked up against Japan while playing for the German national team, could keep him out of the club’s Friday showdown with Bayer Leverkusen.

Kimmich, who also missed Germany’s 2-1 win over France, would be a massive loss for the Bavarians if he cannot go. Should Kimmich be held out, it can be assumed that Leon Goretzka and Konrad Laimer would man the central midfield for Bayern Munich:

#Kimmich hat gg. Japan einen Schlag auf den Oberschenkel bekommen, der Schmerz schränkt ihn in seinen Bewegungen ein. Heute Untersuchung in München. Er hofft, dass er morgen trainieren und Freitag spielen kann. Einsatz gg. @bayer04fussball ungewiss. #FCBayern @Abendzeitung — Maximilian Koch (@_kochmaximilian) September 13, 2023

#Kimmich received a blow to the thigh against Japan, the pain restricts his movements. Examination in Munich today. He hopes to train tomorrow and play Friday. Use against @bayer04fussball uncertain. #FCBayern @Abendzeitung

Bayer Leverkusen should prove to be one of Bayern Munich’s chief’s rivals for the Bundesliga crown, so it would not be shocking for Kimmich to try and suit up by any means necessary.