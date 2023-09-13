 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Joshua Kimmich in doubt for Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen tilt

Will Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich be ready?

By CSmith1919
Germany v France - International Friendly Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

According to a report from Abendzeitung journalist Maximilian Koch, the knock that Bayern Munich star midfielder Joshua Kimmich picked up against Japan while playing for the German national team, could keep him out of the club’s Friday showdown with Bayer Leverkusen.

Kimmich, who also missed Germany’s 2-1 win over France, would be a massive loss for the Bavarians if he cannot go. Should Kimmich be held out, it can be assumed that Leon Goretzka and Konrad Laimer would man the central midfield for Bayern Munich:

#Kimmich received a blow to the thigh against Japan, the pain restricts his movements. Examination in Munich today. He hopes to train tomorrow and play Friday. Use against @bayer04fussball uncertain. #FCBayern @Abendzeitung

Bayer Leverkusen should prove to be one of Bayern Munich’s chief’s rivals for the Bundesliga crown, so it would not be shocking for Kimmich to try and suit up by any means necessary.

