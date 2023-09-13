With Real Madrid planning 2024 heist, Bayern Munich preps for talks with Alphonso Davies

At this time last year, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Alphonso Davies would extend his contract with Bayern Munich.

After a wild 2022/23 season where the club’s organizational structure was wrecked by upheaval, though, things are no longer considered to be solid between Davies and he club.

Bayern Munich will attempt to ink the Canadian to a new deal in 2024, but Real Madrid is in hot pursuit of the 22-year-old. Regardless, Bayern Munich is planning is strategy for how to keep Davies in Germany.

First, Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) issued an update stating that while talks are on hold with Davies’ entourage, Bayern Munich remains hopeful to get a deal done:

Contract talks with Alphonso Davies are currently on hold. The player’s management postponed the talks until next year following the dismissal of Hasan Salihamidžić. Bayern remain determined to extend Davies’ contract, not just because he’s the best in the world in his position, but also for marketing reasons with a view to the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico as Davies is a superstar in North America. Davies is very popular and highly respected in the dressing room - his close friendship with Jamal Musiala is also a factor.

Sport1’s Kerry Hau (via @iMiaSanMia) also issued similar information, which indicates that Bayern Munich is hoping that Marco Neppe can help fill the void in the club’s relationship with the player’s management team that was left by former sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić’s ouster:

Bayern’s new management wants to extend Alphonso Davies’ contract beyond 2025, but must convince his agent Nick Househ with a concrete sporting and economic plan. Bayern’s advantage is that Marco Neppe, who was involved in the initial talks alongside Salihamidžić, maintains a good relationship with Househ. Talks are currently on hold. Real Madrid have had Davies on their list for several years and see 2024 — a year before the end of his contract — as a good opportunity to make a serious approach.

Whatever happens, Davies value seems like it will continue to rise and it does remain to be seen if he will push for a position change. Initially headed for a career as a wing, Davies broke through at Bayern Munich because of his ability to be a dynamic presence at left-back and now considered to be one of the best players in the world at the position.

Money, position, ambition...those are all things that Davies will likely consider as he makes his decision on where to play the next phase of his career.