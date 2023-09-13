Bayern Munich’s new leadership hierarchy revealed

Well...Bild — allegedly — got its hands on Bayern Munich’s leader ship hierarchy and it is vastly different from last year’s structure.

As it stands this is how Bayern Munich is set up internally, as captured by @iMiaSanMia:

Top level: Thomas Müller, Joshua Kimmich, Harry Kane

Thomas Müller, Joshua Kimmich, Harry Kane Second level: Manuel Neuer

Harry Kane has climbed straight to the top of the hierarchy in the dressing room, alongside Müller and Kimmich. Within the club, Kane’s inclusion in the team council is considered a formality. The striker is ready for the new task. Manuel Neuer, due to the fact he’s been away from the team for so long to take on direct responsibility, is currently not at the top of the hierarchy.

Third level: Kingsley Coman, Kim Min-jae, Leon Goretzka

Kingsley Coman, Kim Min-jae, Leon Goretzka Fourth level: Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala

Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala Fifth level: Serge Gnabry, Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano, Sven Ulreich, Alphonso Davies, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

New signing Kim Min-jae is surprisingly high in the hierarchy. The Korean is used to being a leader at Napoli and has been taking care of the young players since he joined the club. Even Jamal Musiala listens to advice from Kim, whose meticulousness has been impressive so far. Leon Goretzka fell back in the hierarchy, especially after being dropped to the bench by Tuchel in pre-season and not being called up to the national team. Without the full confidence of the coach, it’s difficult for the player to lead the way. Nevertheless, Goretzka’s word still holds weight in the dressing room, also thanks to his connection with Joshua Kimmich

Sixth level: Daniel Peretz, Bouna Sarr, Noussair Mazraoui, Mathys Tel

The falls of both Goretzka and De Ligt is curious. While not noted, Coman also fell as he was in the leadership council under Julian Nagelsmann.

In all likelihood, this structural change means nothing, but could could give an idea of some players who Tuchel might not be opposed to selling next summer.