Three observations from Germany’s surprising 2-1 win over France

Wow, what a comeback game for Germany. In a match where everyone thought they would be steamrolled by France, the Germans showed up to play. The Hansi Flick era has ended, and the Rudi Völler caretaker era is in full swing. What a weekend for Germany, but one that ended with promise for the nation.

Henrichs should be starting

Benjamin Henrichs has been in and out of this Germany squad for years now, but with a clear lack of other defensive options, he got a real chance against France. He was a major part in the German attack and made some incredible hustle plays to clear the ball, as well as to keep the ball in bounds on the attack.

Ter Stegen > Neuer

It’s hard to admit it, but it might be time for Manuel Neuer to hand the gloves over to Marc-André Ter Stegen. The FC Barcelona keeper had another excellent game in goal for Die Mannschaft, and there has never been a better opportunity for him to take the spot in goal. Neuer is a legend no doubt, but he will need significant time to get back to his best, if he ever does. It is time for a change when Ter Stegen is playing this well.

Sacking Flick was the right decision

While it is too soon to see the long-term effects, it seems as though sacking Hansi Flick was the right call. Immediately, there seems to be a positive buzz about Germany already. You could see the excitement around the stadium, and fans are clearly willing to support the team with the right direction from the DFB. Hopefully this is a sign of good things for Euro 2024.

What did you think about the match? Let us know in the comments below!