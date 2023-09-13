Report: Julian Nagelsmann’s desire, Germany’s willingness to absorb salary key to Bayern Munich agreement

According to a report from Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl, Bayern Munich is willing to let Julian Nagelsmann move to the German national team under three specific conditions:

Julian Nagelsmann agrees to be the coach: This could be a tough situation for the young coach.

This could be a tough situation for the young coach. Germany agrees to the previously agreed upon friendly match against Bayern Munich: Germany initially agreed to do this when it hired Hansi Flick, but has yet to fulfill the obligation.

Germany initially agreed to do this when it hired Hansi Flick, but has yet to fulfill the obligation. Germany agrees to pick up Nagelsmann’s salary: This should be relatively easy for the Germans to take on despite the hefty wages that Nagelsmann is reportedly being paid to sit home by Bayern Munich.

Below is how Falk and Tobi Altschäffl described the situation (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Bayern are ready to release Julian Nagelsmann to the DFB without demanding a fee. DFB vice-president Hans-Joachim Watzke has contacted Bayern to ask the club about whether they consider Nagelsmann suitable for the Germany job based on their experience with him. Bayern would release Nagelsmann on two conditions: 1- the DFB has to fulfill the friendly game which was agreed when Flick left Bayern to join them. 2- the DFB has to cover Nagelsmann’s full salary. Now the next step for the DFB is to reach an agreement with Nagelsmann.

Can the DFB convince Nagelsmann to make the jump at this stage of his career?

