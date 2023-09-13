 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
PODCAST REMINDER! Our newest Flagship episode is live! It's all about Hansi Flick, Germany, and the future of the national team — remember to give it a listen!

Filed under:

Rudi Völler celebrates a win as Germany caretaker manager over France

Rudi for coach?

By zippy86
/ new
Germany v France - International Friendly Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Getty Images

The vibes are excellent.

The result may mean little — it was a friendly, after all, with no incentive for either side to feature their most competitive XI — but Germany’s 2-1 win over France has put some spring into the step of the Germans again.

The man of the hour: undoubtedly Germany’s interim manager, Rudi Völler, stepping in after the sacking of former Bayern Munich manager (and now former Germany manager) Hansi Flick after Saturday’s defeat to Japan.

“The first half was a top performance,” Völler described after the game (via @iMiaSanMia). “In the second half we were stable and put in a great fight. The second goal was a relief for all of us. We were up against a world-class team, you just have to say that. Even if it was just a friendly, it’s also about a bit of prestige, they (France) don’t like losing against Germany, I know that. It feels good after the last defeats.”

Is it too late to tout Völler for the permanent job? Whatever the former national team manager did in his few short days as caretaker, he certainly got the psychology right.

As for the team’s strong make-up performance after falling flat, Völler indicated it would not have changed his decision to sack Flick. “The result doesn’t change my decision. That’s very clear to me,” he added.

In This Stream

Germany’s September 2023 International Break: All Updates

View all 57 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works