“Balm to the soul”: Germany keeper Marc-André ter Stegen on a France win after a “strange” few days

“Today was balm to the soul — both for the fans and for us.”

These are the words of FC Barcelona keeper Marc-André ter Stegen, who started in goal for Germany in Tuesday’s redemptive 2-1 win over France. Ter Stegen’s post-game comments were captured via @iMiaSanMia.

Just days after getting smacked upside the head by Japan — a 4-1 shellacking that resulted in the immediate dismissal of Hansi Flick from the manager’s post — Ter Stegen and the Germans put together a resounding response under caretaker manager Rudi Völler.

It may have been just a friendly, but the result will still do wonders for Germany’s self-belief, which in recent times has looked flagging.

“We really pushed ourselves, and people saw that,” continued Ter Stegen, who has been filling in for Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer. “The past few days have been strange, it’s great that we could end it with a win. We wanted to have a relatively simple structure. Rudi got us in the mood for the game today, and in the end it worked. This win gives us confidence.”

Mood. Sometimes that is what it is all about, is it not?

Looking for more Germany analysis? Take a journey back to the podcast episode for the Japan game that spelled the end for Hansi Flick! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!