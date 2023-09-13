VOTE! Germany 2 - 1 France: player ratings

If the DFB were hoping to inspire an immediate reaction from the Germany squad by sacking Hansi Flick, they sure got it.

Bayern Munich stars Thomas Müller and Leroy Sané scored bookending goals — in the 4th and 87th minutes, respectively, as they powered Germany to a 2-1 win over fierce international rivals France.

Caretaker manager Rudi Völler fielded a somewhat new-look but old-school Germany squad. And they got the job done.

Here is how Bild rated the proceedings.

