Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano ready for France vs. Germany showdown

Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano’s status is in question because of an ailment, but that does not mean that the Frenchman is not excited for the big match between Germany and France.

“Every game against Germany is special for me, regardless of whether when I was in Leipzig or now in Munich, I have had almost every current German national team player as a teammate. That certainly makes this encounter even more interesting,” Upamecano told Sportbuzzer (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “My friendship with my German teammates will be suspended for 90 minutes (laughs). I already warned them in Munich that we would go full throttle. We are going to Dortmund to win and also to show that we are still a force to be reckoned with at the highest level.”

Upamecano, however, is keenly aware of the struggles that Germany has faced of late and its poor form.

“I’m sure that Germany will soon play a major role on the international stage again. They have a lot of experience through Kimmich, Gündogan and many other players. They also have a fantastic player in Jamal Musiala. The team will come out of this slump even stronger,” Upamecano said.

