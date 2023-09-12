İlkay Gündoğan’s captaincy with Germany won’t be defined by Japan debacle

The first game for FC Barcelona star İlkay Gündoğan as captain of the German national team was an absolute debacle as the squad was embarrassed on its home turf by Japan.

The Germans offered little resistance to the Japanese in a devastating 4-1 defeat that saw Hansi Flick get sacked afterward.

Interim coach Rudi Völler does not think that Gündoğan’s leadership was a factor in the loss.

“Ilkay is our captain. Of course he certainly imagined his first game as captain would go differently, but he did that very well and also gave a great speech yesterday when bidding farewell to Hansi Flick. Hansi also liked it. Of course he will remain my captain,” Völler said.

Will Gündoğan’s second match go any better?

Don’t shake your Magic 8-ball on that one...

