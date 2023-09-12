Rudi Völler looking to shore up Germany’s defense as match with dangerous France side looms

After former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick was sacked, Rudi Völler stepped up to temporarily take the reins for the German national team, but can the footballing legend make an impact on group that has not performed consistently for years?

Völler is hoping so and plans on trying to shore up the squad’s defense.

“The most important thing is to improve our defensive behavior. France is clearly the best team in Europe at the moment. They have incredibly fast players in transition. We experienced against Japan what could happen when you lose the ball carelessly. We have a few ideas in mind, but I can’t say anything more specific right now,” Völler said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “(The France game) is a one-time thing for me. I feel it’s my duty to help out in this situation. But after that I’ll try to support the new coach as best I can. Regardless of tomorrow’s game, it is important that we find a successor relatively quickly. That will be the main task.”

The match also presents Völler an opportunity to coach against his former teammate, Didier Deschamps.

“We won the Champions League together in 1993 (with Marseille) and that of course was a wonderful triumph. I think I was the oldest player in the team at the time. Didier was our captain and you could tell that he was already like a coach the way he thought and spoke. I’m looking forward to seeing him again tomorrow,” Völler said.