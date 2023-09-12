Report: Bayern Munich would put “no obstacles” in DFB’s way for Julian Nagelsmann

According to journalists Manuel Bonke and Phillip Kessler, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, Bayern Munich would be accommodating when it comes to the DFB hiring former Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann as the German national team’s new head coach.

After the sacking of Hansi Flick (also ex-Bayern), Germany are looking around for a quick appointment for a high quality successor ahead of the 2024 Euros. As Germany are the hosts, a big performance needed and Germany will need a high quality coach with a good reputation right away.

Germany’s greatest managing prospect, Nagelsmann, would then seem to fit the bill. While there may or may not be issues concerning whether Nagelsmann is suited to be Germany coach, his reputation is not one of them. Then again, it was expected that the fee could be one of the aforementioned issues. After all, Bayern reportedly wanted around an eight figure sum to release Nagelsmann from his contract at Bayern, which runs until 2026, when multiple clubs inquired about his availability in the summer.

However, just as they did with Flick before, it seems that Bayern is willing to be generous with Germany. The aforementioned journalists report that, instead of a compensation fee, another friendly would be scheduled between Germany and Bayern in order to generate money to compensate a termination of Nagelsmann’s contract at Bayern. Just as they did with Flick. Which may or may not have happened in the two years since Flick took charge of Germany.

Sky Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) also had an account of the situation and indicated that Bayern Munich might be willing to let Nagelsmann walk away from his deal with the club, just to get him off of the payroll:

As of now, the DFB have neither contacted Julian Nagelsmann nor FC Bayern. Although Bayern want a fee for Nagelsmann in principle, they’re aware that the DFB cannot pay one. The club would therefore let their former coach join the DFB for free in order to get him off the payroll.

It makes you wonder how long it would take for Germany and Bayern to schedule TWO friendlies. Regardless, a Nagelsmann-led Germany would be interesting. Will it happen or will it not? It does seem like the biggest roadblock has already been removed.

