Germany vs France: Gamethread and Live Blog

No more Hansi Flick — it’s Rudi Völler in charge now, but Germany still finds itself in a dire situation. Matched up against France, the best national team on the planet, the players find themselves in desperate need of a positive performance.

Several teams have representatives on both sides of the pitch today, chief among them being Bayern Munich. After all is said and done, what kind of experience will they take back with them to their clubs?

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our newest episode of our podcast! We talk about the circumstances surrounding Hansi Flick’s sacking, what a potential replacement needs to fix, and whether this current generation of German talent is any good to begin with. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

Match Info

Location: Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany

Time: 9 pm local time, 3 pm EST

TV/streaming: Fox Sports 2, Find Your Country

