Bavarian Football Works: Game Day Specialists WANTED

Have you ever wanted to cover Bayern Munich’s matches from the comfort of your own home?

Well, Bavarian Football Works might have a good opportunity for you! We are currently looking to bring on two “Game Day Specialists.”

The primary function of this role would be to be available for coverage on Bayern Munich’s match days — this includes the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, Champions League, friendlies, and various other competitions. What would that entail? Let’s take a look.

Every match day, Bavarian Football Works provides the following coverage options:

Live Tweets

Live Blog

Match Awards

Match Observations

Postgame Podcast

Match Reactions (i.e. reactions from the coach, the players, the opponents, etc.)

So, yeah, there is a lot to cover. Specifically for the “Game Day Specialist” role, we are looking for two people to be available and help cover games with our existing staffers.

While Game Day Specialists would be free to write as much or as little as they want otherwise, being available on game days would be the primary role for this position on the staff.

If you are interested, check out our existing, consistent formats below — and take a run at sending a submission of either Match Observations or Match Awards (not both!) to bavarianfootballworks1@gmail.com.

You can try your hand at the Germany vs. France match or the Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen game on Friday.

Some tips for your writing:

Follow the format — This is not the format for going rogue and doing your own thing.

Be concise — Do not overwrite.

Don’t rush — While the postgame scrum is hectic, you do have time to put forth your best effort, so take advantage of that.

Avoid first person — Do not use “I” or worse, “we”.

Check your work — Give a read through, check for errors, make sure you are happy with it.

Examples of Match Awards:

Examples of Observations:

We will be closing submissions on Sunday September 17th at 12PM EDT.