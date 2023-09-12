Daily Schmankerl: Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann probably doesn’t want Germany job; Ralf Rangnick definitely doesn’t want Germany job; Will Germany pursue Liverpool’s Jürgen Klopp?; Chelsea wants RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Šeško; and MORE!

It has been widely-bandied about that former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann might be the favorite (though another candidate listed later is also being touted the same way) to succeed Hansi Flick as the manager of the German national team.

However, the 36-year-old might not want the job:

After Hansi Flick ‘s departure, the DFB is urgently looking for a national coach for the home European Championships. The top favorite to succeed Flick is said to be ex-FC Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann . But as “Sky” now reports, it is questionable whether Nagelsmann is even interested in the job at the DFB. The 36-year-old recently turned down lucrative offers from London, Paris and Naples. Reason: Nagelsmann doesn’t want to rush anything and takes his time when choosing a new challenge. Nevertheless, the Landsberg native will probably hold talks with the DFB bosses around Rudi Völler. It remains to be seen whether he will change his mind.

There are about a million reasons why Nagelsmann would not be a great for the German national team, but if he did come around to the idea, it would be a huge risk for him — or really any coach. If you were a coach, would you stake your reputation on this group of players?

Bayern Munich attacker Kingsley Coman is eager to play the German national team today (who isn’t?).

Coman, though, just like the German culture and the experience he has had in playing for Bayern Munich.

“I like the country a lot. I’ve been living there for 7-8 years. I’m very used to the country and the culture. For me it’s almost a home game, although we’ll play in Dortmund, the ‘enemy’ of the club. But I’ll be there with the French shirt to represent my country. Germany didn’t perform well in the last tournaments, but it’s still a top nation, one of the best in Europe. I know that ‘friendly’ match doesn’t exist for them. There will be a lot of intensity and a great game,” Coman said.

Pundit Gary Lineker noted that he can see Harry Kane playing a little higher up the pitch for Bayern Munich than he did with Tottenham Hotspur.

“It will be interesting to see if on Tuesday what kind of outfit Gareth Southgate puts out and whether Harry Kane plays,” Lineker said. “Because Harry Kane for Bayern Munich, I watched, the entirety of the last two games and he plays really, really high as a number nine. We saw it at Spurs, and it’s one of the strengths of his game, we saw it against Ukraine, where he goes very deep, but he didn’t do that. I was wondering whether Tuchel has said to him ‘I don’t want you dropping deep, I want you staying up’.”

Kane’s performance with Bayern Munich has been terrific, but he does need more — and better — service from those players surrounding him. How that situation evolves over the course of the season will like hold a big key to Bayern Munich’s overall success.

Bayern Munich might be on international break, but there is still an absolute mountain of news going on with the club.

And it is not just the Bavarians, either. The German national team is set to take on France and Japan in what could be two important games in determining what future — if any — Hansi Flick has as manager:

Analyzing where Bayern Munich is at the break.

The case for — and against — João Palhinha making the move from Fulham FC to Bayern Munich. Also, how adding a defender is also still on the menu for the January transfer window as well.

Addressing those bizarre rumors linking Bayern Munich to disgruntled Manchester United attacker Jadon Sancho.

What to hope for with Germany during this international break.

Jamal Musiala’s injury — should Bayern Munich fans be concerned?

Jürgen Klopp is — allegedly — the “most popular” candidate to replace Hansi Flick with Germany, but it does not mean it is “realistic”:

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp is reportedly Germany’s “most popular choice” to replace Hansi Flick after the ex-Bayern Munich boss was sacked on Sunday. DFB president Bernd Neuendorf is now searching for a new manager and reportedly wants to appoint Liverpool boss Klopp. This is according to Norwegian journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft, who says Neuendorf is happy for the 56-year-old to remain in charge of the Premier League club. Klopp is apparently the German’s “dream” appointment and is their “most popular choice” but it is “not realistic”.

Klopp likely would be the best candidate, but — as stated above — it probably is not realistic. Liverpool FC would not let him go any time soon, even if he is desperately needed in his homeland.

Benjamin Šeško is off to a strong start at RB Leipzig and apparently that has been good enough to draw in the eyes of Chelsea:

Ollie Watkins and Benjamin Šeško have joined Ivan Toney on Chelsea’s list of targets to strengthen their forward line in January.

How do you know you might have a talent, depth, and culture issue with the German national team? When the coach for Austria does not consider the gig an upgrade.

Ralf Rangnick has no interest in jumping in Hansi Flick’s grave:

Ralf Rangnick won’t be Germany coach: “No chance. I decided 14 months ago to work as head coach at Austria, prepare the team to qualify for the Euros and play a good role there”. ⛔️



"Everything else is not a topic for me", told @ORF.

Yes, we may be a Bayern Munich podcast, but a debacle of this magnitude deserves some special consideration. Germany were just crushed 4-1 by Japan, and Hansi Flick is a dead man walking. There is no way he can continue after a result like this, but is it all his fault? This generation of German talent has failed to demonstrate anything resembling the quality, poise, and ruthlessness of previous national team setups. So who do you blame, the coach or the players?

In this episode, INNN and Cyler discuss the following: