Leroy Sané enjoys having Harry Kane’s attacking versatility at Bayern Munich

Leroy Sané has enjoyed a bright start to Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga season from their first three matches, all of which were wins against the likes of Werder Bremen, FC Augsburg and Gladbach. From the trio of matches, Sané has tallied three goals by virtue of a brace against Werder Bremen and a sublime finish in the 2-1 win over Gladbach just before the international break.

Sané has looked to be a player full of confidence in Bayern’s attack, and has displayed some scintillating linkup play with new teammate Harry Kane leading the line in Thomas Tuchel’s frontline. The two combined for Bayern’s maiden goal of the Bundesliga season in the win over Bremen in what was a sequence of play very similar to what Kane exhibited at Tottenham, dropping deeper to allow space to run in behind for Son Heung-Min. Only now, Sané plays the role of running into spaces left behind by Kane, which is a piece of the England skipper’s versatility Sané loves.

“For our style of play it’s important that we have a real No. 9. But Harry also drops deep so that we can rotate well. I love moving from attacking midfield up front with pace — it’s worked well with Harry a few times and with more games and training sessions it can definitely get better,” Sané recently of Bayern’s new star striker, as captured by kicker’s Georg Holzner (via @iMiaSanMia).

Sané went on to describe how Kane has been having this “down-to-earth” impression in the squad thus far. “I’ve played against him many times when I was at Manchester City. I follow the Premier League very closely, and there’s no doubt that Harry has been one of the best strikers in the world in the past decade and in a league full of other world-class strikers. He fits in very well as a person, he’s making a very professional and down-to-earth impression. He is a completely normal guy,” he explained.