Germany’s Rudi Völler says immediate goal is being among top five-to-eight teams in the world

Rudi Völler will lead Germany against France in what appears to be a very lopsided tilt on paper. However, after former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick was sacked on Sunday, Völler said that the time for change — everywhere within the team — was now, but also that the team has a good base to work with.

“We were eliminated from a World Cup in the group stage twice in a row. It’s obvious that something is wrong. However, even if it doesn’t seem like it to many people at the moment, we still have players who are incredibly creative. We have quick players. We have players who can play a successful European Championship next year. Nevertheless, France is of course the big favourite. My goal is for us to be one of the 5-8 teams that rank behind France,” Völler remarked.

Despite the hideous results of late, Völler insisted that effort was not a problem.

“I don’t think we can blame a lack of effort recently. The team gave everything, but of course made too many mistakes. You can’t allow yourself to make mistakes like that against Japan and France,” said Völler. “The attitude is there and it will be there tomorrow, too. The boys are fired up and we will try everything to make it really difficult for France.”

When asked specifically about Julian Nagelsmann being the next coach, Völler gave the only answer that he could give at this stage.

“How am I supposed to answer that? Of course there are names, but I can’t rattle them all off here. Of course, Julian Nagelsmann - like many others - is an absolute top coach,” Völler said.

