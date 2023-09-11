 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Hansi Flick is finally gone, but where did it all go wrong for him? Why did Germany hit rock bottom and how much blame do the players deserve? We talk about all that and replacement candidates on our latest podcast! Give it a listen!

Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann emerges as DFB’s top candidate to replace Hansi Flick

Wait, this script has been written before.

By Dasher!
Bayer 04 Leverkusen v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Hansi Flick’s dismissal after the abysmal 4—1 loss to Japan quickly led to a lot of rumors surrounding his next replacement. An initial shortlist by Sport Bild listed many candidates, but it appears now that there is a clear front runner: former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann.

As new report from Sport 1’s Kerry Hau and Patrick Berger captured, Bayern Munich are even ready to give the DFB a discount if they were to approach Nagelsmann, who is still on Bayern’s payroll. Other candidates like van Gaal and Zidane seem to be more and more unlikely now. Even more so, Willy Sagnol could potentially be next in line for the assistant coach position under Nagelsmann.

Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich, who enjoyed Naglesmann’s tenure at FC Bayern would support the move, but it remains to be seen whether Nagelsmann himself is up for the challenge.

If he does take the job, he would become the youngest German national team coach in history, surpassing Jurgen Klinsmann’s record. Oh, and he’d be succeeding Flick yet again. Déjà vu, much?

