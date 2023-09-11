Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann emerges as DFB’s top candidate to replace Hansi Flick

Hansi Flick’s dismissal after the abysmal 4—1 loss to Japan quickly led to a lot of rumors surrounding his next replacement. An initial shortlist by Sport Bild listed many candidates, but it appears now that there is a clear front runner: former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann.

As new report from Sport 1’s Kerry Hau and Patrick Berger captured, Bayern Munich are even ready to give the DFB a discount if they were to approach Nagelsmann, who is still on Bayern’s payroll. Other candidates like van Gaal and Zidane seem to be more and more unlikely now. Even more so, Willy Sagnol could potentially be next in line for the assistant coach position under Nagelsmann.

Julian Nagelsmann is the favourite to replace Hansi Flick and is being discussed within the DFB. Bayern would demand a fee for Nagelsmann but would probably give the DFB a 'discount' compared to a club. No contact between DFB and Nagelsmann at the moment as the focus for now is… pic.twitter.com/XiXfwnEz4V — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 11, 2023

Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich, who enjoyed Naglesmann’s tenure at FC Bayern would support the move, but it remains to be seen whether Nagelsmann himself is up for the challenge.

If he does take the job, he would become the youngest German national team coach in history, surpassing Jurgen Klinsmann’s record. Oh, and he’d be succeeding Flick yet again. Déjà vu, much?

Looking for more Germany analysis? The Japan game may spell the end for Hansi Flick, but how much blame do the players deserve? We talk about that and so much more in our latest podcast episode! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!