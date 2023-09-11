Daily Schmankerl: Real Madrid readying move for Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies; Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho headed back to Borussia Dortmund?; João Palhinha’s set on Bayern transfer; FC Barcelona’s 2024 blockbuster transfer revealed; and MORE!

The rumors linking Real Madrid to Bayern Munich are back and the theme is pretty consistent:

Alphonso Davies is Real Madrid’s priority target for the left-back position. As of now, the Spanish club have not made any movement beyond monitoring Davies’ contract situation at Bayern and are aware of his agent’s recent statements praising the club. Madrid want to avoid any tension with Bayern, who still insist on extending the Canadian’s contract.

It feels more and more like Davies will move on in 2024. Sure, there was some though at this point last year that it would take a miracle for him not to re-up with the Bavarians. Now, things have changed a both both personally and professionally for the Canadian.

Real Madrid is an enticing destination for many footballers, will Davies be able to resist in favor of a longer stay in Munich?

According to TEAMtalk’s sources, Fulham FC star João Palhinha has made it abundantly clear to his club that he wants to leave for Bayern Munich in January:

Joao Palhinha has made it clear that he wants to leave Fulham and join Bayern Munich in January, TEAMtalk understands. The Portuguese midfielder was close to joining the Bundesliga champions in the summer transfer window, but the deal collapsed because Fulham were unable to find a replacement for him. Bayern have told Palhinha that they will make another attempt to sign him in January. The Bavarian club are still in the market for a defensive midfielder and the two parties already agreed terms in the final few days of the window. We have been told by sources close to the player that he will continue to play for Fulham and do his best, but they fully expect him to push for his switch to Bayern. To make sure Bayern return for him he knows he will have to perform to the standard he did last season following his move from Sporting Lisbon.

At this point, it would be shocking if a deal between Bayern Munich and Fulham for Palhinha did not go through. Barring an injury or some other crazy circumstance, it seems like Thomas Tuchel will get his No. 6 in January.

When Erling Haaland made the move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City, it was assumed that it might take some time to adjust his new surroundings — the league, the club, and the coach.

Considering how Haaland smashed his EPL competition last season and made a smooth transition to life in Manchester, it did not look all that difficult for the Norwegian.

Playing under Pep Guardiola, however, that took some time to get used to.

“Pep demands a lot from you. You can’t get sloppy with a coach this demanding. That’s his way of managing. In any case, to develop and progress, it is better to have the whole truth in a very direct way. We can say it, sometimes it’s brutal. But I like that. It shows that he is totally involved and passionate,” Haaland said. “On the first day at Burnley, he could be seen. But I appreciate it because he shows that he is totally committed and passionate. It’s not always pleasant but, at the same time, it brings you face to face with the truth and I know his purpose is to make you a better player. We have a very good relationship.

“Of course, he is very demanding in his work, he is very direct and honest in what he says, but that is the way he manages. That’s what happens at work. There’s a lot of fun outside. There are many smiles, and the proof is in how the group has lived for several years.”

Bayern Munich might be on international break, but there is still an absolute mountain of news going on with the club.

And it is not just the Bavarians, either. The German national team is set to take on France and Japan in what could be two important games in determining what future — if any — Hansi Flick has as manager:

Analyzing where Bayern Munich is at the break.

The case for — and against — João Palhinha making the move from Fulham FC to Bayern Munich. Also, how adding a defender is also still on the menu for the January transfer window as well.

Addressing those bizarre rumors linking Bayern Munich to disgruntled Manchester United attacker Jadon Sancho.

What to hope for with Germany during this international break.

Jamal Musiala’s injury — should Bayern Munich fans be concerned?

There are rumors that Manchester United attacker Jadon Sancho could be eyeing a move back to Borussia Dortmund, but those are likely unfounded because BVB does not have the cash for such a move:

Jadon Sancho (23) and Manchester United – has not fit at all so far. In the last few days things have really gotten crunchy and there has been a scandal about lies between Sancho and coach Erik ten Hag. The English newspaper “Sun” now reports that Borussia Dortmund could benefit from this crisis! The rumors about the England international and Dortmund have been circulating for months, but according to SPORT BILD information, this rumor is currently not hot. BVB is monitoring Sancho’s career, but the mega salary of 300,000 pounds per week is simply too much for Watzke & Co. In addition, BVB no longer has any money for transfers and has put the rest of the budget into the Füllkrug transfer.

When Bayern Munich star Harry Kane made the jump to Germany, there was one thing he underestimated...the weight of lederhosen:

Kane on wearing Lederhosen for the first time: "It was all right, actually, but the shorts were a bit heavier than I thought!" [@MailSport] pic.twitter.com/59yaRkXvCb — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 10, 2023

Related Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane takes a dig at Tottenham Hotspur that leaves fans fuming

FC Barcelona is reportedly preparing to make a massive move for Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia next summer:

After several years of penny pinching, Barcelona have been tipped to go big in 2024 with a pursuit of Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who isn’t likely to available for less than €100m (£86m).

Related Bayern Munich almost signed Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in 2021

Yes, we may be a Bayern Munich podcast, but a debacle of this magnitude deserves some special consideration. Germany were just crushed 4-1 by Japan, and Hansi Flick is a dead man walking. There is no way he can continue after a result like this, but is it all his fault? This generation of German talent has failed to demonstrate anything resembling the quality, poise, and ruthlessness of previous national team setups. So who do you blame, the coach or the players?

In this episode, INNN and Cyler discuss the following: