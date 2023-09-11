Leon Goretzka, Bouna Sarr, Manuel Neuer train with Bayern Munich reserves

With Bayern Munich’s Germany contingent out to embarrass themselves again, some of the ones who weren’t picked stayed behind to work on their fitness and stay in shape. In this case, it’s Leon Goretzka, Manuel Neuer, and the legendary Bouna Sarr who join Bayern II in training at Säbener Strasse. They are joined by coach Thomas Tuchel, along with newly minted sporting director Christoph Freund and his first signing™ Richard Kitzbichler:

While the rest of the team is away on international duty, Leon Goretzka, Bouna Sarr and Manuel Neuer trained alongside 14 FCB II players under Thomas Tuchel today, with Christoph Freund & Richard Kitzbichler watching on the sidelines [ @BILD] pic.twitter.com/We8A3MZzVc — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 5, 2023

If you recall, Goretzka was unexpectedly omitted from the team sheet for Germany (something he wasn’t happy with but accepted). Neuer is inching closer to his much awaited return following THAT incident in December, while Sarr continues to do his thing.

Leon Goretzka working individually at Säbener Straße pic.twitter.com/RR3jyRYiC5 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 10, 2023

Germany were humiliated by Japan (not the first time) to the tune of a 1-4 scoreline. It will take something big to whip Die Mannschaft in time for the Euros on home soil next year, and it may not be with Hansi Flick at the helm.