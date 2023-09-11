 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Transfer watch: FC Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski and two other high profile players rejected Saudi Pro League offers

Money isn’t everything

FC Barcelona Vs Manchester City - Friendly Match Photo by Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Saudi Pro League went bonkers and signed pretty much everyone in the recent transfer window. Former Real Madrid and Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo opened the gates and a lot of players followed suit. There are three players that did not take the bait: Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), and Bayern Munich alumnus David Alaba (Real Madrid):

All three players are on the wrong side of 30 and would not surprise anyone if they did take this move to get the last big payday of their illustrious careers, but it looks like those players are all ambitious enough to stay at their clubs.

Bayern are also aware of the presence of Saudis as they had a couple offers go their way. The Saudis rescued the Rekordmeister from ex-Liverpool FC man Sadio Mané (Liverpool had their fair share of SPL approaches), while Dayot Upamecano was approached but the Bavarians shut down that approach.

