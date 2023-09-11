Transfer watch: FC Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski and two other high profile players rejected Saudi Pro League offers

The Saudi Pro League went bonkers and signed pretty much everyone in the recent transfer window. Former Real Madrid and Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo opened the gates and a lot of players followed suit. There are three players that did not take the bait: Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), and Bayern Munich alumnus David Alaba (Real Madrid):

Robert Lewandowski & Kevin de Bruyne received several approaches from Saudi clubs to join them this summer



⛔️ Both rejected as Lewa wanted to stay at Barça, same for KdB at City.



❌ Alaba also never considered that option, only Real Madrid.



More: https://t.co/Y5wFCrNUYM pic.twitter.com/fJbryzopCw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 9, 2023

All three players are on the wrong side of 30 and would not surprise anyone if they did take this move to get the last big payday of their illustrious careers, but it looks like those players are all ambitious enough to stay at their clubs.

Bayern are also aware of the presence of Saudis as they had a couple offers go their way. The Saudis rescued the Rekordmeister from ex-Liverpool FC man Sadio Mané (Liverpool had their fair share of SPL approaches), while Dayot Upamecano was approached but the Bavarians shut down that approach.