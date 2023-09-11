Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane not thinking too far ahead to Euro 2024 with England

Harry Kane provided a sensational assist to Manchester City’s Kyle Walker in the 41st minute of England’s 1-1 draw with Ukraine in their Euro 2024 group C qualifier played in Poland. The Bayern Munich striker didn’t see too much of the ball against a very compact Ukranian defense, but showed that he can be effective without having too many touches for either England or Bayern.

While it is only the second time in 23 qualifiers that Gareth Southgate’s side have failed to win, the result means a point that keeps England firmly sitting at the top of Group C after five matches played and only three remaining. Mathematically, they could still technically be surpassed by Ukraine, Italy, or even North Macedonia, but they’re in a solid position for direct qualification into the group stages of Euro 2024.

Kane is still England’s leading scorer in qualifying, but for him, he wants to take things one match at a time for both club and country and he is not at all yet thinking about next summer’s tournament. “The full focus has been on Bayern Munich and trying to win the games there. The Euros are something at the back of our mind but we have to qualify first. I don’t like to think too far ahead but hopefully by next summer it (Germany) will feel a little more like home,” the England skipper and Bayern striker explained in a press conference ahead of the Ukraine draw (via @iMiaSanMia).

As far as switching between England and Bayern hats, he’ll have to do so quickly upon the conclusion of this month’s international break as Bayern are set to play host to Bayer Leverkusen on September 15th. Die Werkself currently sit in pole position in the Bundesliga table after a perfect start to the season; they are one better in goal difference than Bayern. It will be Kane’s toughest test yet as a Bayern player and gives the Rekordmeister the chance to go top of the league after four matches played.