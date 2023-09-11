Yassine Bounou waited for an official offer from Bayern Munich before he joined Al-Hilal

Yassine Bounou was one of the name’s on Bayern Munich’s list when it became clear to the club that they needed to sign a goalkeeper during the summer transfer window. The delays in Manuel Neuer’s injury comeback made it a pressing issue, as it had become clear they need a stand-in keeper, knowing that both Alexander Nübel and Yann Sommer leaving the club.

Eventually, the idea switched from signing a Neuer stand-in to getting a Sven Ulreich backup, as Bayern was unable to secure some of the big-name keepers they were linked with. Internally, knowing that Neuer would eventually return to the number one spot, they reinvested faith and trusted Ulreich to be the number one, also signing Daniel Peretz from Maccabi Tel Aviv to be his backup.

Bounourecently explained some of the details as to why he wound up moving to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia from Sevilla instead of Bayern, making it clear that things were really out of his control. Bayern hadn’t concretely decided what, exactly, their finalized plan was for the keeper’s decision, which didn’t make things any easier for Sevilla or Bounou.

“Bayern was in contact with Sevilla. They asked me to wait and told me they were going to send an offer. But in the meantime other names were being rumored. There came a time when I understood that Bayern were only looking for a loan,” the Moroccan keeper explained to El Pelotazo (via @iMiaSanMia).

At the time, Kepa Arrizabalaga was on the verge of completing a move to Bayern from Chelsea, but the injury to Thibaut Courtois at Real Madrid forced the La Liga giants to tap into the transfer market to find a long-term replacement for him. When they called Kepa, it was an offer the Spaniard could not refuse. Unfortunately for Bayern, this derailed their potential move for him, and kept Bounou waiting in the wings.

The Morocco keeper went on to say that, while he was waiting for an official offer from the Rekordmeister, that’s when the offer from Al-Hilal came in. “he clubs, unfortunately, now don’t want to spend, it’s difficult. It’s difficult to spend on 32 year-old players like me, that goes for Bayern or any other team. At that moment, I was waiting and the offer from Al-Hilal arrived,” he recalled.

When all was said and done, Bounou completed his move to Al-Hilal from Sevilla for a reported €21m fee on a three-year contract with the Saudi Pro League club. The club also secured the singing of Neymar Jr. from Paris Saint-Germain shortly after securing Bounou.