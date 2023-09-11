Leroy Sané wants a successful EURO 2024 for Germany

Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sané has put in his share of time for the Germany men’s national team since his famous exclusion in former coach Joachim Löw’s 2018 World Cup squad.

But so far, Sané, like Germany at that tournament and since, has only tasted disappointment.

“It goes without saying that I’m totally unhappy with my tournament experiences with the national team so far,” Sané said in a recent interview for kicker (captured via @iMiaSanMia). “I needed a long time to get over these disappointments. That’s why I want to play a very good tournament next summer. I’m very motivated and determined to be successful with the team at the Euros in our country.”

The 2024 summer will be pivotal for both player and country. The home turf EURO will be a critical stage for redemption — or further humiliation — for an embattled national team that has endured more than its share of defeats lately. As for Sané, he will be entering a contract year at Bayern, and if he has not extended by then, will have tough decisions to make about his future.

Looking for more analysis of the German national team? Check out our newest podcast episode on Spotify or below:

As always, we appreciate all the support!