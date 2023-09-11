Karl-Heinz Rummenigge’s key role in Harry Kane pursuit for Bayern Munich explained

When Harry Kane made the utterly shocking move to join Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur, it was a stunning transfer that upended the sport’s balance of power.

Surely, there were many key factors that drove Kane to decide on playing in Germany, but one particular conversation with Bayern Munich supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge might have given the English star all the assurance that he needed.

Kane detailed as much to Bild am Sonntag in an interview with Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

“Mr. Rummenigge explained to me how the club is managed and how important the fans are. That the club is like a family: Almost everyone in the club knows everyone. The fans get very close to us players. But he also explained to me how big the pressure is at Bayern: trophies are expected here - actually more than just one,” said Kane. “Before the first game, there was also this special extra pressure: we have to win. That’s the mentality here. There is only one way at Bayern: win. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge explained that very well. And this FC Bayern mentality will make me better as a player and help me progress.”

The mythos surrounding Bayern Munich proved to be real to Kane and now he will be living it every day. Truly, this is a partnership for the ages.