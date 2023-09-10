Bayern Munich might not sell Julian Nagelsmann at a discounted price to Germany

Since being sacked by Bayern Munich last March, Julian Nagelsmann has kept a low profile.

Now, with Hansi Flick removed from his position as manager of the German national team, many are pointing to Nagelsmann as the man to lead Die Mannschaft into the EURO 2024 competition.

However, that might be easier said than done per Sky Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). Nagelsmann is still under contract to Bayern Munich and the club might be asking somewhere in the range of €10 million to €15 million for anyone who wants the 36-year-old former coach at RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim:

When PSG approached Julian Nagelsmann back in June, Bayern demanded a fee of €10-15m. The DFB are unlikely to pay that and would have to reach a compromise with Bayern. In addition, it’s questionable whether Nagelsmann would even decide to join a national team at this stage of his career.

As for Flick, DFB president Bernd Neuendorf laid out why the organization was able to make a decision so quickly after Saturday’s embarrassing loss to Japan.

“The committee agreed that the German national team needs a fresh impetus after the recent disappointing results. Going into the European Championship next summer, we need confidence and optimism in the country regarding our team,” said Nuendort (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “This has been one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make during my time in this role because I really respect Hansi Flick and his assistants, both on a professional and personal level. Sporting success is of the utmost importance to the DFB, which is why this decision had to be made.”

Looking for more Germany analysis? The Japan game may spell the end for Hansi Flick, but how much blame do the players deserve? We talk about that and so much more in our latest podcast episode! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!