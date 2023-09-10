Bild reveals the top ten names in line to take over for Hansi Flick at Germany

Germany have sacked Hansi Flick. After a terrible stint in charge of the national team, the former sextuple winning Bayern Munich coach is 100% out of a job — he will get no more second chances. Saturday’s 4-1 loss to Japan was simply the final straw.

Of course, Germany cannot afford to run leaderless. With the DFB set to host Euro 2024, it would be embarrassing if the country could not manage a decent performance on home soil. Therefore, a number of different coaches are being considered for the replacement role. Almost too many, in fact.

Bild revealed the top ten names on their TV channel (side note: They have a TV channel?).

Extended list of potential candidates to replace Hansi Flick If he were to be dismissed [ @BILD-TV] pic.twitter.com/ddFQpMxHqM — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 10, 2023

If you’re looking for an in-depth breakdown of what went wrong for Hansi Flick and the kind of problems his successor will face, you should check out our podcast. We talked about that in-depth, as well as the talent issues at Germany and what potential changes someone like Julian Nagelsmann specifically could bring to the setup. Listen to it below or on Spotify (seriously, it goes deep):

Of course there are so many names beyond Nagelsmann, so here’s a quick rundown of the other candidates too, grouped together based on how they might do in the role and their likelihood of taking the job. See if you agree:

Tier 1: Not gonna happen

Jurgen Klopp: While Klopp would be a great candidate, Liverpool FC probably would not let him leave, and he has shown no desire to coach the national team.

Zinedine Zidane: He could repair the damaged psyche of the German players, but he doesn’t speak German and probably prefers the France coaching gig.

Tier 2: Should not happen

Miroslav Klose: Lacks experience to take on a job this big — honestly he would be better off staying away from the madhouse.

Rudi Völler: He hasn’t been a manager since 2005. Maybe not the time to get back in the game.

Matthias Sammer: Same as Völler — he hasn’t been a manager in a long time. Probably not the best time to start again.

Tier 3: Plausible

Julian Nagelsmann: All they’d have to do is get Bayern Munich to agree a fee of some sort, unfortunately the maximum amount the DFB can afford is exactly zero euros so ... yeah Bayern might be poised to take a significant “L” here, unless Nagelsmann himself rejects the offer.

Oliver Glasner: Seems like a very plausible choice, though Frankfurt may not be as lenient as Bayern when the DFB come knocking.

Tier 4: What are they thinking?

Lothar Matthaus: No.

Jurgen Klinsmann: NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.

Who would be YOUR preferred choice to coach Germany in the future? Maybe you think there’s someone Bild missed? Comment below!