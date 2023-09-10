Breaking: Germany to sack Hansi Flick today per Bild

According to a report from Bild journalist Christian Falk (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Germany is about to sack former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick.

The German national team has been in a major funk since the friendlies ahead of the World Cup in Qatar and the woes have continued. In Saturday’s embarrassing 4-1 loss to Japan, Germany’s attack looked toothless and its defense look incapable of dealing with the Japanese forwards and midfielders.

It was a debacle and now, the once-promising Hansi Flick Era for the German national team could be over. Rudi Völler is expected to sit on the bench against France and Julian Nagelsmann could be the next coach:

The DFB are planning to dismiss Hansi Flick today. A decision is about to be made. Rudi Völler will sit on the bench against France as interim coach. Julian Nagelsmann is the favourite to replace Flick.

Things certainly have escalated quickly as Flick ran the squad’s training session this morning.

